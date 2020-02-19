Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central – Wise 54, Union 53
Edison 80, Justice High School 43
Narrows 85, Covington 79, OT
Parry McCluer 58, Eastern Montgomery 24
Western Branch 89, Deep Creek 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Lebanon 58, Richlands 31
Spotswood 67, Turner Ashby 33
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 46, National Cathedral, D.C. 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.