Wednesday’s Scores

February 19, 2020 9:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central – Wise 54, Union 53

Edison 80, Justice High School 43

Narrows 85, Covington 79, OT

Parry McCluer 58, Eastern Montgomery 24

Western Branch 89, Deep Creek 37

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Lebanon 58, Richlands 31

Spotswood 67, Turner Ashby 33

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 46, National Cathedral, D.C. 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

