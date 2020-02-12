Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Nick White minor league strength and conditioning coordinator, Ethan Stewart player performance facilitator, Anaíma García education coordinator, Trey Wiedman strength and conditioning coach of Norfolk (IL), Jonathan Medici strength and conditioning coach of Bowie (EL), Liz Pardo strength and conditioning coach of Aberdeen (NYP), Brandon Farish strength and conditioning coach of the GCL Orioles and Julio Diaz and Andres Tarazona strength and conditioning coaches of the DSL Orioles.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with OF Cameron Maybin on a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with OF Nick Heath; LHPs Richard Lovelady and Gabe Speier; Cs Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria; INFs Kelvin Gutierrez, Jeison Guzman, Nicky Lopez and Ryan McBroom;and RHPs Scott Barlow, Brad Keller, Kevin McCarthy, Jake Newberry and Stephen Woods Jr. on one-year contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Tony Zych on a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Taijuan Walker on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Austin Adams on the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Aaron Loup on a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Josh Tomlin on a minor league contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Derek Dietrich on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned RHP JD Hammer outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Jordan Hicks on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with INF Brad Miller on a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Wilmer Flores on a two-year contract. Signed RHP Trevor Cahill to a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Dakota Bacus, Bryan Bonnell, Paolo Espino, Javy Guerra, David Hernandez, Kevin Quackenbush and Derek Self; LHPs Fernando Abad and Sam Freeman; C Welington Castillo; INFs Brandon Snyder, Drew Ward and Jacob Wilson; and OFs Emilio Bonifácio, JB Schuck and Mac Williamson on minor league contracts.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Re-signed UT Blair Beck.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Brandon Goodwin to a multi-year contract.

Women’s NBA

DALLAS WINGS — Traded G Skylar Diggins-Smith to Phoenix for the No. 5 and No. 7 2020 draft picks and a 2021 first-round draft pick, and traded the 2021 first-round pick to Chicago for C Astou Ndour.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Reinstated Cleveland DE Myles Garrett from indefinite suspension.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Ben McAdoo quarterbacks coach.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Ethan Westbrooks to a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Angelo Foster and DBs Chris Rayford and Albert Smalls.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Minnesota D Matt Dumba $5,000 for slashing.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Carl Grundstrom to Ontario (AHL). Recalled F Martin Frk from Ontario.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Alexander Volkov from Syracuse (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed coach Paul Maurice to a multi-year contract extension.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Named Jorge Alvarez business development executive.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed W Manuel Castro on loan from Club Estudiantes (Primera División-Argentina) through the end of June.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned G Dayne St. Clair to San Antonio (USL Championship) for the 2020 season. Signed F Aaron Schoenfeld from Maccabi Tel Aviv (Premier League-Israel).

COLLEGE

IOWA — Agreed to terms with wrestling coach Tom Brands on a contract extension through the 2026 season.

MICHIGAN STATE — Named Mel Tucker football coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named John Lilly tight ends coach.

OHIO STATE — Dismissed CB Amir Riep and LB/S Jahsen Wint from the football program.

