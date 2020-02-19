Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

Commisioner of Baseball — Suspended IF Pablo Reyes for 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing susbstance.<
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed free agent American OL Justin Renfrow.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Brandon Dunn to a contract extension.
TENNESSEE TITAN — Agreed to a one-year extension with WR Cameron Batson.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Exercised their 2020 option on RB Adrian Peterson.<
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned F Pascal Laberge from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).
ECHL — Announced that Newfoundland’s James Melindy has been suspended for eight games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game at Newfoundland, on Feb. 15.
SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE — Announced Ed Nalbandian as a minority owner.
ORANGE COUNTY — Signed F Sean “Ugo” Okoli.
ALBANY (N.Y.) — Named Leigh Howard women’s soccer coach.
