Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

Major League Baseball

Commisioner of Baseball — Suspended IF Pablo Reyes for 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing susbstance.<

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed free agent American OL Justin Renfrow.

National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Brandon Dunn to a contract extension.

TENNESSEE TITAN — Agreed to a one-year extension with WR Cameron Batson.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Exercised their 2020 option on RB Adrian Peterson.<

HOCKEY National Hockey League

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned F Pascal Laberge from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Announced that Newfoundland’s James Melindy has been suspended for eight games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game at Newfoundland, on Feb. 15.

SOCCER

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Announced Ed Nalbandian as a minority owner.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY — Signed F Sean “Ugo” Okoli.

COLLEGE

ALBANY (N.Y.) — Named Leigh Howard women’s soccer coach.

