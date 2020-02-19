Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

February 19, 2020 7:10 pm
 
Major League Baseball

Commisioner of Baseball — Suspended IF Pablo Reyes for 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing susbstance.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed free agent American OL Justin Renfrow.

National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS —

TENNESSEE TITAN — Agreed to a one-year extension with WR Cameron Batson.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Exercised their 2020 option on RB Adrian Peterson.<

HOCKEY

National Hockey League Signed DT Brandon Dunn to a contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned F Pascal Laberge from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Announced that Newfoundland’s James Melindy has been suspended for eight games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game at Newfoundland, on Feb. 15.

SOCCER

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Announced Ed Nalbandian as a minority owner.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY — Signed F Sean “Ugo” Okoli.

COLLEGE

ALBANY (N.Y.) — Named Leigh Howard women’s soccer coach.

