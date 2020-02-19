Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

Major League Baseball

Commisioner of Baseball — Suspended IF Pablo Reyes for 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing susbstance.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — ” Claimed INF Andrew Velazquez off waivers from the Cleveland Indians and designated INF Richard Ureña (ur-AY-nyuh) for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Jonathon Lucroy on a minot league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF-OF Brock Holt on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Taylor Williams for assignment.<

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed free agent American OL Justin Renfrow.

National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Brandon Dunn to a contract extension.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to a one-year extension with WR Cameron Batson.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Exercised their 2020 option on RB Adrian Peterson.<

HOCKEY National Hockey League

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned F Pascal Laberge from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Announced that Newfoundland’s James Melindy has been suspended for eight games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game at Newfoundland, on Feb. 15.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Announced that the club has acquired goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell (pronounced: TAR-bell) via a trade with the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $75,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money (GAM).

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Announced Ed Nalbandian as a minority owner.

USL Championship

MEMPHIS — Singed Midfielder Jose Baxter, pending league approval.

ORANGE COUNTY — Signed F Sean “Ugo” Okoli.

COLLEGE

ALBANY (N.Y.) — Named Leigh Howard women’s soccer coach.

