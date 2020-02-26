Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Philadelphia C Joel Embiid $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court and using profane language during a live television interview at a Feb. 24 game against Atlanta. Suspended Charlotte G Malik Monk was suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.<

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released LB Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin. Named Amos Jones assistant coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined F John Hayden $2,016 for cross-checking Detroit F Tyler Bertuzzi during a Feb. 25 game.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned D Hunter Drew and LW Brent Gates Jr. to Tulsa (ECHL) and D Ryan Johnston to Idaho (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Returned F Max Williams.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE — Traded the No. 1 spot in Major League Soccer’s Allocation Ranking to Los Angeles in exchange for a combined amount of $350,000 in 2020 and 2021 General Allocation Money and Los Angeles’ natural second-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Jeremy Ebobisse to a multiyear contract extension.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Re-signed D Domi Richardson.<

