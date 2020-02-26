Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

February 26, 2020 4:59 pm
 
1 min read
      
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Resigned RH Andrew Bellatii and LH Danile Gibson.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP Kent Hasler to Arizona.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Cam Haymans and RHP Ethan Rosebeck.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Blake Adams to a contract extension.

Advertisement

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed C Anthony Heremlyn to a contract extension.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Philadelphia C Joel Embiid $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court and using profane language during a live television interview at a Feb. 24 game against Atlanta. Suspended Charlotte G Malik Monk was suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.<

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released LB Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin. Named Amos Jones assistant coach.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined F John Hayden $2,016 for cross-checking Detroit F Tyler Bertuzzi during a Feb. 25 game.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned D Hunter Drew and LW Brent Gates Jr. to Tulsa (ECHL) and D Ryan Johnston to Idaho (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Returned F Max Williams.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE — Traded the No. 1 spot in Major League Soccer’s Allocation Ranking to Los Angeles in exchange for a combined amount of $350,000 in 2020 and 2021 General Allocation Money and Los Angeles’ natural second-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Jeremy Ebobisse to a multiyear contract extension.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Re-signed D Domi Richardson.<

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound