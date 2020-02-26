Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Chance Adams, RHP Jorge Lopez, RHP Foster Griffin, LHP Randy Rosario, LHP Erik Skogland, RHP Josh Staumont, INF Ryan O’Hearn and OF Brett Phillips.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Re-signed RH Andrew Bellatii and LH Danile Gibson.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP Kent Hasler to Arizona.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Cam Haymans and RHP Ethan Rosebeck.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Blake Adams to a contract extension.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed C Anthony Heremlyn to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Philadelphia C Joel Embiid $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court and using profane language during a live television interview at a Feb. 24 game against Atlanta. Suspended Charlotte G Malik Monk was suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.<

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released LB Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin. Named Amos Jones assistant coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined F John Hayden $2,016 for cross-checking Detroit F Tyler Bertuzzi during a Feb. 25 game.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dennis Cholowski from the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned D Hunter Drew and LW Brent Gates Jr. to Tulsa (ECHL) and D Ryan Johnston to Idaho (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Returned F Max Williams.

International Ice Hockey Federation

IIHL — Named Peter Laviolette head coach of the U.S. Men’s National team.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE — Traded the No. 1 spot in Major League Soccer’s Allocation Ranking to Los Angeles in exchange for a combined amount of $350,000 in 2020 and 2021 General Allocation Money and Los Angeles’ natural second-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Jeremy Ebobisse to a multiyear contract extension.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Re-signed D Domi Richardson.<

