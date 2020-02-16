Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
West sparks Missouri State to 71-58 win over Indiana State

February 16, 2020
 
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Lamont West came off the bench to score a season-high 22 points with nine rebounds and Missouri State rolled to a 71-58 victory over Indiana State on Sunday.

West knocked down 6 of 10 shots from the floor, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and made all seven of his free throws for the Bears (13-14, 7-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Tulio Da Silva added 11 points and eight rebounds, while Gaige Prim scored 10.

Christian Williams topped the Sycamores (14-11, 7-7) with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Jordan Barnes pitched in with 14 points and four assists, while freshman Jake Laravia scored 11 with five rebounds.

Missouri State shot 47% from the floor and 44% from beyond the 3-point line (7 of 16). The Bears made 16 of 21 from the foul line. Indiana State shot 36% overall and made just 5 of 20 from distance. The Sycamores hit 13 of 18 foul shots.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

