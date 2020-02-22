West Virginia 60, Kansas 53

KANSAS (13-12)

de Carvalho 4-7 0-0 10, Stephens 0-5 4-6 4, Merriweather 2-4 1-4 5, Franklin 6-16 0-1 12, Thomas 3-10 2-2 10, Helgren 0-1 0-0 0, Kersgieter 2-7 0-0 6, Mitchell 2-6 1-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-56 8-15 53

WEST VIRGINIA (16-9)

Niblack 5-10 4-6 14, Ejiofor 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 6-14 3-4 19, Rudd 0-3 2-2 2, Smith 3-12 5-6 12, Martinez 1-3 0-0 2, Norris 1-1 0-0 2, Deans 2-8 4-6 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-52 18-24 60

Kansas 12 14 10 17 — 53 West Virginia 4 22 16 18 — 60

3-Point Goals_Kansas 7-19 (de Carvalho 2-4, Thomas 2-8, Kersgieter 2-5, Mitchell 1-2), West Virginia 6-15 (Martin 4-8, Rudd 0-1, Smith 1-4, Deans 1-2). Assists_Kansas 11 (Franklin 6), West Virginia 13 (Deans 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas 41 ( 5-6), West Virginia 36 (Niblack 3-6). Total Fouls_Kansas 21, West Virginia 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,135.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.