West Virginia 67, Texas Tech 60

February 15, 2020 8:53 pm
 
TEXAS TECH (15-8)

Brewer 5-16 2-2 12, Gordon 0-4 0-0 0, Adams 6-15 1-1 15, Carr 3-8 0-0 8, Goodson 3-6 0-0 7, Dillard 0-2 1-2 1, Johnson 2-6 1-1 5, Tucker 4-11 2-2 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-68 7-8 60

WEST VIRGINIA (15-8)

Niblack 6-14 3-4 15, Ejiofor 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 5-13 8-8 20, Rudd 2-7 2-2 7, Smith 5-15 1-4 13, Martinez 3-6 0-4 6, Norris 0-3 0-0 0, Deans 2-3 2-3 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-62 16-25 67

Texas Tech 15 14 19 12 60
West Virginia 18 15 17 17 67

3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 7-29 (Gordon 0-3, Adams 2-10, Carr 2-6, Goodson 1-2, Dillard 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Tucker 2-6), West Virginia 5-13 (Martin 2-4, Rudd 1-3, Smith 2-6). Assists_Texas Tech 12 (Carr 3), West Virginia 12 (Smith 4). Fouled Out_Texas Tech Goodson. Rebounds_Texas Tech 34 (Brewer 4-13), West Virginia 42 (Niblack 5-12). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 22, West Virginia 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,617.

