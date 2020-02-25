White Sox 4, Giants 3

Giants White Sox ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 9 3 Totals 31 4 6 4 Ystzmsk rf 2 1 2 0 Andrson ss 3 0 1 0 Canario rf 2 0 0 0 Rmllard ss 1 0 0 0 W.Flres 1b 2 1 1 1 Moncada 3b 2 0 0 0 Gnzalez 1b 2 0 0 0 R.Trres 3b 0 0 0 0 Dckrson lf 2 0 1 2 J.Abreu 1b 3 1 1 0 McCrthy lf 2 0 0 0 M.Skole 1b 1 0 0 0 Brantly c 2 0 0 0 Encrncn dh 3 0 0 0 Hineman c 1 0 0 0 Dawkins ph 1 0 0 0 D.Slano 2b 2 0 1 0 Jimenez lf 2 0 1 1 Ke.Wong 2b 2 0 0 0 Dlmnico lf 1 0 0 0 Sanchez ss 1 0 0 0 N.Mzara rf 3 0 0 0 R.Hward ss 2 0 1 0 D.Palka rf 0 1 0 0 Rickard cf 2 0 1 0 L.Rbert cf 3 1 1 0 H.Ramos cf 2 0 0 0 A.Engel cf 1 1 1 1 C.Admes 3b 2 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 2 0 0 1 Se.Roby 3b 1 0 0 0 S.Zvala c 2 0 1 1 Wstbrok dh 2 1 1 0 L.Grcia 2b 2 0 0 0 H.Bshop ph 2 0 0 0 Mdrigal 2b 1 0 0 0

San Francisco 003 000 000 — 3 Chicago 000 110 002 — 4

E_Howard (1), Roby (1), Mazara (1). DP_San Francisco 66, Chicago 0. LOB_San Francisco 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Dickerson (1), Howard (1), Abreu (1), Engel (1). 3B_Robert (1). SB_Yastrzemski (1). CS_Solano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Giants Gausman 2 0 0 0 1 1 Rogers H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Carasiti H, 0 1 2 1 0 0 1 Jewell H, 0 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 Martinez H, 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Navas H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Triggs H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Adon H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 McNutt L, 0-0 1-3 2 2 2 1 0

White Sox Anderson 2 2 0 0 1 2 Herrera 1 4 3 3 0 1 Cishek 1 2 0 0 0 0 Bummer 1 0 0 0 0 2 Guerrero 1 0 0 0 1 0 Cordero 1 0 0 0 0 3 Burdi 1 0 0 0 0 0 Friedrich W, 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Cordero (Roby).

WP_Guerrero.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger First, Alan Porter Second, Adam Hamari Third, Ryan Addito.

T_2:54. A_2,895

