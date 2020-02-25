White Sox 4, Giants 3

|Giants
|
|
|
|
|
|White Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|
|Ystzmsk rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Andrson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Canario rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rmllard ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Flres 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Moncada 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Trres 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dckrson lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCrthy lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Skole 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantly c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Encrncn dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hineman c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dawkins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Slano 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jimenez lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ke.Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dlmnico lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Mzara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Hward ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Palka rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rickard cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|L.Rbert cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|H.Ramos cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Engel cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|C.Admes 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.McCnn c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Se.Roby 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Zvala c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Wstbrok dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Bshop ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mdrigal 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Francisco
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Chicago
|000
|110
|002
|—
|4
E_Howard (1), Roby (1), Mazara (1). DP_San Francisco 66, Chicago 0. LOB_San Francisco 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Dickerson (1), Howard (1), Abreu (1), Engel (1). 3B_Robert (1). SB_Yastrzemski (1). CS_Solano (1).
|Giants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gausman
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rogers H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Carasiti H, 0
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jewell H, 0
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Martinez H, 0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Navas H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Triggs H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adon H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McNutt L, 0-0
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|White Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Herrera
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Cishek
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bummer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Guerrero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cordero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Burdi
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Friedrich W, 0-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Cordero (Roby).
WP_Guerrero.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger First, Alan Porter Second, Adam Hamari Third, Ryan Addito.
T_2:54. A_2,895
