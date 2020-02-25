Listen Live Sports

White Sox 4, Giants 3

February 25, 2020 6:14 pm
 
< a min read
      
Giants White Sox
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 9 3 Totals 31 4 6 4
Ystzmsk rf 2 1 2 0 Andrson ss 3 0 1 0
Canario rf 2 0 0 0 Rmllard ss 1 0 0 0
W.Flres 1b 2 1 1 1 Moncada 3b 2 0 0 0
Gnzalez 1b 2 0 0 0 R.Trres 3b 0 0 0 0
Dckrson lf 2 0 1 2 J.Abreu 1b 3 1 1 0
McCrthy lf 2 0 0 0 M.Skole 1b 1 0 0 0
Brantly c 2 0 0 0 Encrncn dh 3 0 0 0
Hineman c 1 0 0 0 Dawkins ph 1 0 0 0
D.Slano 2b 2 0 1 0 Jimenez lf 2 0 1 1
Ke.Wong 2b 2 0 0 0 Dlmnico lf 1 0 0 0
Sanchez ss 1 0 0 0 N.Mzara rf 3 0 0 0
R.Hward ss 2 0 1 0 D.Palka rf 0 1 0 0
Rickard cf 2 0 1 0 L.Rbert cf 3 1 1 0
H.Ramos cf 2 0 0 0 A.Engel cf 1 1 1 1
C.Admes 3b 2 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 2 0 0 1
Se.Roby 3b 1 0 0 0 S.Zvala c 2 0 1 1
Wstbrok dh 2 1 1 0 L.Grcia 2b 2 0 0 0
H.Bshop ph 2 0 0 0 Mdrigal 2b 1 0 0 0
San Francisco 003 000 000 3
Chicago 000 110 002 4

E_Howard (1), Roby (1), Mazara (1). DP_San Francisco 66, Chicago 0. LOB_San Francisco 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Dickerson (1), Howard (1), Abreu (1), Engel (1). 3B_Robert (1). SB_Yastrzemski (1). CS_Solano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Giants
Gausman 2 0 0 0 1 1
Rogers H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Carasiti H, 0 1 2 1 0 0 1
Jewell H, 0 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Martinez H, 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Navas H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Triggs H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Adon H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
McNutt L, 0-0 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
White Sox
Anderson 2 2 0 0 1 2
Herrera 1 4 3 3 0 1
Cishek 1 2 0 0 0 0
Bummer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Guerrero 1 0 0 0 1 0
Cordero 1 0 0 0 0 3
Burdi 1 0 0 0 0 0
Friedrich W, 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Cordero (Roby).

WP_Guerrero.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger First, Alan Porter Second, Adam Hamari Third, Ryan Addito.

T_2:54. A_2,895

