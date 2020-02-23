White Sox 7, Reds 2

|White Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|Reds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|6
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|
|Andrson ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Akiyama cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mendick ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Frchild lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Aqino rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cthbert 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Pwell rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Wnker lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Shets 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Pyton pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Mzara rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Brnes cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Adlfo ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Csali c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jimenez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fr.Pena c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rthrfrd lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Frmer ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.McCnn c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Colon ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Zvala c
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
|Detrich 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Rbert cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Trhan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Bsabe cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dvidson 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dlmnico dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|LValley pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrcedes ph
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Grcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Schbler dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mdrigal 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stphnsn ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Blndino 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.India 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|020
|104
|—
|7
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
E_Madrigal (1), India 2 (2). 2B_Adolfo (1), McCann (1), Pena (1), Stephenson (1). HR_Zavala (1), Fairchild (1). CS_Akiyama (1).
|White Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cease
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Fulmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Foster
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ruiz
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Tomshaw
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Reds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gutierrez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Antone
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sims
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Shafer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Powers
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Finnegan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Volstad
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
HBP_by_Cease (Winker), Fulmer (Davidson).
WP_Ruiz.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo First, Mike Muchlinski Second, Tripp Gibson Third, Ryan Blakne.
T_3:07. A_3,620
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.