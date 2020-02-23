Listen Live Sports

White Sox 7, Reds 2

February 23, 2020 6:21 pm
 
< a min read
      
White Sox Reds
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 7 8 6 Totals 31 2 7 2
Andrson ss 3 0 1 1 Akiyama cf 3 0 1 0
Mendick ss 2 0 1 1 Frchild lf 2 1 1 2
Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0 A.Aqino rf 2 0 0 0
Cthbert 3b 0 0 0 0 B.Pwell rf 3 0 1 0
J.Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Wnker lf 0 0 0 0
G.Shets 1b 1 0 0 0 M.Pyton pr 2 0 0 0
N.Mzara rf 1 0 0 0 B.Brnes cf 1 0 0 0
M.Adlfo ph 2 1 1 0 C.Csali c 1 0 0 0
Jimenez lf 3 0 0 0 Fr.Pena c 2 0 1 0
Rthrfrd lf 1 0 0 0 K.Frmer ss 1 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 2 1 1 0 C.Colon ss 2 0 0 0
S.Zvala c 2 2 1 2 Detrich 2b 2 0 0 0
L.Rbert cf 2 0 0 0 B.Trhan 2b 1 0 0 0
L.Bsabe cf 2 1 1 0 Dvidson 1b 1 0 1 0
Dlmnico dh 1 1 0 0 LValley pr 1 0 0 0
Mrcedes ph 2 1 0 0 J.Grcia ss 1 0 0 0
L.Grcia 2b 2 0 1 1 Schbler dh 1 0 0 0
Mdrigal 2b 2 0 1 1 Stphnsn ph 1 1 1 0
Blndino 3b 2 0 1 0
J.India 3b 2 0 0 0
Chicago 000 020 104 7
Cincinnati 000 000 020 2

E_Madrigal (1), India 2 (2). 2B_Adolfo (1), McCann (1), Pena (1), Stephenson (1). HR_Zavala (1), Fairchild (1). CS_Akiyama (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
White Sox
Cease 2 3 0 0 0 3
Fulmer 1 0 0 0 3 2
Foster 2 1 0 0 0 1
Ruiz 2 1 0 0 2 0
Tomshaw 1 2 2 2 0 0
Reds
Gutierrez 2 1 0 0 0 2
Antone 2 0 0 0 1 0
Sims 1 2 2 2 1 0
Shafer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Powers 1 1 1 1 0 0
Finnegan 1 0 0 0 1 0
Volstad 1-3 4 4 4 0 0

HBP_by_Cease (Winker), Fulmer (Davidson).

WP_Ruiz.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo First, Mike Muchlinski Second, Tripp Gibson Third, Ryan Blakne.

T_3:07. A_3,620

