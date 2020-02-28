Listen Live Sports

White Sox 8, Indians 3

February 28, 2020 6:04 pm
 
< a min read
      
Indians White Sox
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 32 8 7 8
B.Zmmer rf 3 0 0 0 Mdrigal 2b 3 0 0 0
Johnson rf 1 0 0 0 A.Rmine 2b 2 0 0 0
Mercado cf 2 0 0 0 Dlmnico lf 2 0 1 0
Ka’.Tom cf 1 0 0 0 Brugman pr 2 1 0 0
Sa.Leon c 3 0 0 1 Cthbert 3b 2 0 0 0
Li-.Chu c 1 0 0 0 Rmllard pr 1 2 0 0
F.Reyes dh 2 1 1 1 N.Mzara dh 3 1 1 0
Ca.Rupp ph 0 0 0 0 Mendick ss 2 0 1 0
J.Buers lf 3 1 2 0 Gnzalez pr 1 2 1 2
Mrabell pr 1 0 0 0 D.Palka rf 3 0 0 0
C.Arryo 2b 3 0 0 0 Rthrfrd rf 1 0 1 1
Clement 2b 1 0 0 0 S.Zvala c 1 0 0 0
Bradley 1b 3 0 1 1 Mrcedes c 2 1 1 4
W.Grcia 1b 1 0 0 0 G.Shets 1b 2 0 0 0
N.Jones 3b 2 1 1 0 A.Vughn 1b 1 1 1 1
Krieger 3b 1 0 0 0 L.Bsabe cf 3 0 0 0
Y.Chang ss 3 0 1 0 Gnzalez cf 1 0 0 0
Cleveland 020 010 000 3
Chicago 000 004 31x 8

E_Garcia (2). LOB_Cleveland 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Bauers (1), Mendick (1), Gonzalez (1). HR_Reyes (2), Mercedes (2), Vaughn (1). SB_Reyes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Indians
Allen 2 0 0 0 3 2
Maton H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Siri H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Mejia H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Robinson L, 0-1 2-3 2 4 4 3 1
Young 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pinto 1 3 3 0 0 0
Clemmer 1 1 1 1 0 1
White Sox
McRae 2 2-3 4 2 2 0 2
Pilkington 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Burdi 1 0 0 0 1 1
Frare 1 1 1 1 2 0
Lindgren W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lail H, 1 2 0 0 0 1 3
Sousa 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Allen.

PB_Zavala.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane First, Mike Muchlinski Second, Gabe Morales Third, Nic Lent.

T_2:43. A_3,817

