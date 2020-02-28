White Sox 8, Indians 3

|Indians
|
|
|
|
|
|White Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|8
|7
|8
|
|B.Zmmer rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mdrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rmine 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dlmnico lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ka’.Tom cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brugman pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sa.Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Cthbert 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Li-.Chu c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rmllard pr
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|F.Reyes dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|N.Mzara dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ca.Rupp ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Buers lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gnzalez pr
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
|Mrabell pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Palka rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Arryo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rthrfrd rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Clement 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Zvala c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mrcedes c
|2
|1
|1
|4
|
|W.Grcia 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Shets 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Jones 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Vughn 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Krieger 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Bsabe cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Chang ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|020
|010
|000
|—
|3
|Chicago
|000
|004
|31x
|—
|8
E_Garcia (2). LOB_Cleveland 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Bauers (1), Mendick (1), Gonzalez (1). HR_Reyes (2), Mercedes (2), Vaughn (1). SB_Reyes (1).
|Indians
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allen
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Maton H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Siri H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mejia H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Robinson L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Young
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pinto
|1
|
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clemmer
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|White Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McRae
|2
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Pilkington
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burdi
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Frare
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Lindgren W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lail H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Sousa
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Allen.
PB_Zavala.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane First, Mike Muchlinski Second, Gabe Morales Third, Nic Lent.
T_2:43. A_3,817
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.