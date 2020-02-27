Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wichita St. 72, Temple 69

February 27, 2020 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

TEMPLE (14-14)

Moorman 1-4 1-2 3, D.Moore 1-3 0-0 2, A.Moore 4-8 0-0 11, N.Pierre-Louis 3-8 4-4 11, Rose 7-16 5-7 20, Scott 7-12 0-2 14, Perry 0-2 4-5 4, Forrester 1-2 2-4 4, J.Pierre-Louis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 16-24 69.

WICHITA ST. (21-7)

Wade 8-9 1-4 21, Echenique 6-11 2-3 14, Burton 5-11 4-4 15, Dennis 2-6 0-0 5, Stevenson 3-9 0-0 7, Etienne 3-6 0-0 7, Fernandes 1-3 0-0 3, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Udeze 0-0 0-0 0, Poor Bear-Chandler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 7-11 72.

Halftime_Temple 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Temple 5-17 (A.Moore 3-5, N.Pierre-Louis 1-1, Rose 1-2, Moorman 0-2, Perry 0-2, Scott 0-5), Wichita St. 9-21 (Wade 4-5, Burton 1-1, Fernandes 1-2, Etienne 1-3, Dennis 1-4, Stevenson 1-5, Gordon 0-1). Rebounds_Temple 29 (N.Pierre-Louis 6), Wichita St. 30 (Echenique 13). Assists_Temple 8 (Moorman, Rose, Scott 2), Wichita St. 20 (Burton 6). Total Fouls_Temple 14, Wichita St. 17. A_10,112 (10,506).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter