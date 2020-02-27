Wichita St. 72, Temple 69

TEMPLE (14-14)

Moorman 1-4 1-2 3, D.Moore 1-3 0-0 2, A.Moore 4-8 0-0 11, N.Pierre-Louis 3-8 4-4 11, Rose 7-16 5-7 20, Scott 7-12 0-2 14, Perry 0-2 4-5 4, Forrester 1-2 2-4 4, J.Pierre-Louis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 16-24 69.

WICHITA ST. (21-7)

Wade 8-9 1-4 21, Echenique 6-11 2-3 14, Burton 5-11 4-4 15, Dennis 2-6 0-0 5, Stevenson 3-9 0-0 7, Etienne 3-6 0-0 7, Fernandes 1-3 0-0 3, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Udeze 0-0 0-0 0, Poor Bear-Chandler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 7-11 72.

Halftime_Temple 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Temple 5-17 (A.Moore 3-5, N.Pierre-Louis 1-1, Rose 1-2, Moorman 0-2, Perry 0-2, Scott 0-5), Wichita St. 9-21 (Wade 4-5, Burton 1-1, Fernandes 1-2, Etienne 1-3, Dennis 1-4, Stevenson 1-5, Gordon 0-1). Rebounds_Temple 29 (N.Pierre-Louis 6), Wichita St. 30 (Echenique 13). Assists_Temple 8 (Moorman, Rose, Scott 2), Wichita St. 20 (Burton 6). Total Fouls_Temple 14, Wichita St. 17. A_10,112 (10,506).

