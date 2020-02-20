Listen Live Sports

Wichita St. rallies past USF for 11th straight 20-win season

February 20, 2020 9:41 pm
 
WICHITA, Kansas (AP) — Jaime Echenique tied his career high with 20 points as Wichita State defeated South Florida 65-55 on Thursday night and the Shockers have secured 20 wins for the 11th straight season.

Echenique sank two free throws and Dennis Dexter followed with a 3-pointer as Wichita State (20-6, 8-5 American Athletic Conference) fought out of the second of two ties midway through the final period with five unanswered points.

Wichita State began the season as one of eight teams to win 20 games in every season since 2010, joined by Kansas, Duke, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Saint Mary’s, Kentucky and Vermont.

Echenique converted 12-of-14 from the foul line. He added nine rebounds and four blocks. Tyson Etienne had 12 points and Jamarius Burton 10 for Wichita State.

Laquincy Rideau had 14 points and six rebounds for the Bulls (11-15, 4-9). David Collins added 11 points. Michael Durr had eight points and nine rebounds.

Wichita State matches up against Cincinnati on the road on Sunday. South Florida matches up against UConn on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

