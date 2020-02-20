William & Mary 61, Towson 51

WILLIAM & MARY (19-10)

Knight 4-11 5-5 14, Van Vliet 4-15 0-0 9, Barnes 2-6 0-2 4, Hamilton 1-3 2-4 4, Loewe 5-8 4-4 15, Ayesa 3-7 0-0 9, Blair 2-4 0-0 6, Hermanovskis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 11-15 61.

TOWSON (16-12)

Sanders 1-5 2-2 4, Tunstall 2-5 0-0 4, Betrand 3-13 2-2 9, Fobbs 5-16 2-2 15, Gibson 1-7 3-3 5, Thompson 3-7 0-2 6, Dottin 0-2 2-2 2, Timberlake 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 17-62 11-13 51.

Halftime_William & Mary 32-23. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 8-25 (Ayesa 3-7, Blair 2-4, Knight 1-2, Loewe 1-3, Van Vliet 1-8, Barnes 0-1), Towson 6-17 (Fobbs 3-5, Timberlake 2-3, Betrand 1-3, Tunstall 0-2, Gibson 0-4). Rebounds_William & Mary 35 (Van Vliet 12), Towson 39 (Sanders, Thompson 9). Assists_William & Mary 11 (Hamilton 3), Towson 10 (Gibson 3). Total Fouls_William & Mary 13, Towson 17. A_2,613 (5,250).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.