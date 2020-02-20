Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

William & Mary 61, Towson 51

February 20, 2020 9:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

WILLIAM & MARY (19-10)

Knight 4-11 5-5 14, Van Vliet 4-15 0-0 9, Barnes 2-6 0-2 4, Hamilton 1-3 2-4 4, Loewe 5-8 4-4 15, Ayesa 3-7 0-0 9, Blair 2-4 0-0 6, Hermanovskis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 11-15 61.

TOWSON (16-12)

Sanders 1-5 2-2 4, Tunstall 2-5 0-0 4, Betrand 3-13 2-2 9, Fobbs 5-16 2-2 15, Gibson 1-7 3-3 5, Thompson 3-7 0-2 6, Dottin 0-2 2-2 2, Timberlake 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 17-62 11-13 51.

Halftime_William & Mary 32-23. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 8-25 (Ayesa 3-7, Blair 2-4, Knight 1-2, Loewe 1-3, Van Vliet 1-8, Barnes 0-1), Towson 6-17 (Fobbs 3-5, Timberlake 2-3, Betrand 1-3, Tunstall 0-2, Gibson 0-4). Rebounds_William & Mary 35 (Van Vliet 12), Towson 39 (Sanders, Thompson 9). Assists_William & Mary 11 (Hamilton 3), Towson 10 (Gibson 3). Total Fouls_William & Mary 13, Towson 17. A_2,613 (5,250).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up