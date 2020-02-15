William & Mary 81, Delaware 77

DELAWARE (19-8)

Mutts 4-10 0-0 8, Painter 2-6 1-2 5, Allen 2-10 3-4 8, Anderson 4-9 2-2 10, Darling 10-18 11-11 36, McCoy 0-0 0-0 0, Goss 4-5 2-3 10, Cushing 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 19-22 77.

WILLIAM & MARY (18-10)

Knight 12-19 8-13 33, Van Vliet 5-9 1-3 12, Barnes 6-9 0-0 12, Hamilton 1-4 0-0 3, Loewe 3-6 2-2 8, Ayesa 0-2 0-0 0, Blair 5-6 3-3 13, Hermanovskis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-55 14-21 81.

Halftime_Delaware 43-36. 3-Point Goals_Delaware 6-17 (Darling 5-10, Allen 1-4, Cushing 0-1, Anderson 0-2), William & Mary 3-11 (Hamilton 1-1, Knight 1-3, Van Vliet 1-3, Barnes 0-1, Loewe 0-1, Ayesa 0-2). Rebounds_Delaware 29 (Painter, Anderson 6), William & Mary 28 (Knight 12). Assists_Delaware 15 (Mutts, Darling 4), William & Mary 16 (Barnes 7). Total Fouls_Delaware 20, William & Mary 20. A_5,090 (8,600).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.