William & Mary 86, Elon 79

February 29, 2020 6:28 pm
 
ELON (11-20)

Hannah 2-2 0-0 5, Wright 3-5 0-0 7, McIntosh 8-15 0-0 22, Sheffield 10-21 4-6 27, Woods 0-5 0-0 0, Wooten 3-9 0-0 9, Poser 4-4 1-1 9, Fuller 0-2 0-0 0, Pack 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 5-7 79.

WILLIAM & MARY (21-10)

Knight 3-6 13-16 20, Van Vliet 6-14 2-4 17, Barnes 6-9 3-4 15, Hamilton 1-4 0-0 2, Loewe 2-4 1-2 5, T.Scott 1-2 7-8 10, Blair 4-5 5-5 14, Ayesa 1-3 0-0 3, Hermanovskis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 31-39 86.

Halftime_William & Mary 41-32. 3-Point Goals_Elon 14-36 (McIntosh 6-11, Sheffield 3-8, Wooten 3-9, Hannah 1-1, Wright 1-2, Fuller 0-2, Woods 0-3), William & Mary 7-17 (Van Vliet 3-6, Knight 1-1, Blair 1-2, T.Scott 1-2, Ayesa 1-3, Hamilton 0-1, Loewe 0-2). Fouled Out_Hannah, Woods, Poser, Fuller. Rebounds_Elon 23 (McIntosh 7), William & Mary 34 (Van Vliet 12). Assists_Elon 14 (McIntosh 4), William & Mary 15 (Barnes 6). Total Fouls_Elon 27, William & Mary 17. A_5,180 (8,600).

