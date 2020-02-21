William & Mary looks to extend streak vs JMU

William & Mary (19-10, 11-5) vs. James Madison (9-17, 2-13)

JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over James Madison. William & Mary has won by an average of 7 points in its last five wins over the Dukes. James Madison’s last win in the series came on Feb. 16, 2017, a 95-92 win.

SUPER SENIORS: William & Mary has benefited heavily from its seniors. Nathan Knight, Andy Van Vliet, Bryce Barnes and Tyler Hamilton have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Tribe points over the team’s last five games.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Knight has connected on 31.1 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also converted 77 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dukes have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tribe. James Madison has an assist on 35 of 69 field goals (50.7 percent) across its previous three outings while William & Mary has assists on 40 of 79 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison attempts more free throws per game than any other CAA team. The Dukes have averaged 23.1 foul shots per game this season, but that total has slipped to 18.3 over their four-game losing streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.