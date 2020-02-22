Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Williams carries Akron past Miami (Ohio) 75-65

February 22, 2020 7:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xeyrius Williams recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds to carry Akron to a 75-65 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.

Tyler Cheese had 17 points and six rebounds for Akron (21-6, 11-3 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Channel Banks and Loren Cristian Jackson added 14 points apiece.

Nike Sibande had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the RedHawks (10-16, 3-10). Milos Jovic added 11 points and six rebounds. Elijah McNamara had 10 points.

The Zips improve to 2-0 against the RedHawks for the season. Akron defeated Miami (Ohio) 81-60 on Jan. 21. Akron faces Bowling Green on the road on Tuesday. Miami (Ohio) faces Kent State on the road on Tuesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
2|26 Federal Networks 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First 3D printed metal additive manufacturing part for refueler truck 

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut