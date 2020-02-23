Listen Live Sports

Williams, Jessup spark Bronos past New Mexico 74-61

February 23, 2020 7:00 pm
 
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — RJ Williams poured in 27 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Justinian Jessup added 15 points and four assists on a history-making day and Boise State defeated New Mexico 74-61 on Sunday.

Jessup’s final assist with 1:11 remaining — a lob to Williams for a two-handed dunk in transition — placed him as the first Boise State player with 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 250 assists, 150 steals and 50 blocks.

Williams was 11-for-14 shooting, Derrick Alston added 17 points for the Broncos (19-10, 11-6 Mountain West Conference) with three assists. Boise State had 15 assists on 27 field goals.

Vance Jackson scored 19 to lead the Lobos (17-12, 6-10) and Keith McGee added 12.

Boise State is among five teams log-jammed behind San Diego State and positioning for a top-five seed with a bye into the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament,

New Mexico is at Air Force on Wednesday. Boise State closes the regular season Wednesday at UNLV.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

