Williams propels Oakland to 68-66 win over Illinois-Chicago

February 29, 2020 6:37 pm
 
1 min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Sophomore Rashad Williams poured in 29 points and Oakland held off Illinois-Chicago 68-66 on Saturday.

Williams sank 8 of 17 shots from the floor and made 8 of 10 at the free-throw line for the Golden Grizzlies (13-18, 8-10 Horizon League). Xavier Hill-Mais pitched in with 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Daniel Oladapo scored 12 with six rebounds, while Brad Brechting contributed 10 points and six boards.

Oakland used a Hill-Mais bucket to take a 45-43 lead with 14:06 remaining and the two teams kept it a one-possession game until Hill-Mais’ three-point play put the Golden Grizzlies up 64-59 with 4:35 left. Marcus Ottey made 1 of 2 free throws with 13 seconds to go to pull UIC within 67-66. Williams sank 1 of 2 foul shots before Hill-Mais blocked Ottey’s 3-pointer to close out the victory.

Tarkus Ferguson scored 13 of his 21 points in the first half for the Flames (15-16, 10-8), who led 37-33 at intermission. Godwin Boahen scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half.

Oakland shot 41% from the floor, 33% from 3-point range (5 of 15) and made only 19 of 29 free throws. UIC shot 42% overall, 26% from distance (6 of 23) and missed half of its 20 free throws.

UIC’s bench outscored the Golden Grizzlies 17-2. Oakland avenged an 80-50 loss to the Flames earlier this season.

___

