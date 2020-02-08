Listen Live Sports

Williams scores 24, lifts Western Kentucky by Southern Miss

February 8, 2020 10:48 pm
 
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Carson Williams scored 24 points and his layup with 1:53 remaining gave Western Kentucky the lead en route to a 75-72 win over Southern Mississippi on Saturday night.

Williams added two free throws for a three-point lead with 1:03 remaining and Camron Justice buried a key 3-pointer for a four-point lead with 21 seconds left. Justice finished off the win with a pair of free throws and a 75-72 lead with six seconds left. Gabe Watson’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was off target for Southern Miss.

Josh Anderson had 16 points for Western Kentucky (16-8, 9-3 Conference USA), which has won seven in a row at home. Jared Savage added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Justice had 12 points.

LaDavius Draine had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-18, 3-9). Gabe Watson added 16 points and seven assists. Tyler Stevenson had 14 points.

Western Kentucky plays at UTEP on Thursday. Southern Miss plays Florida Atlantic at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

