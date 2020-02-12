Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Williamson carries ETSU past The Citadel 91-67

February 12, 2020 9:59 pm
 
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Daivien Williamson had 19 points to lead five East Tennessee State players in double figures as the Buccaneers easily beat The Citadel 91-67 on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Tisdale added 15 points for the Buccaneers (22-4, 11-2 Southern Conference), who scored 53 points in the second half. Tray Boyd III chipped in 14, Bo Hodges scored 13 and Lucas N’Guessan had 12. Tisdale also had six rebounds, while Hodges posted six assists.

Fletcher Abee had 16 points for the Bulldogs (6-18, 0-13), who have now lost 13 consecutive games. Kaelon Harris added 14 points, and Tyson Batiste had 10 points.

The Buccaneers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. ETSU defeated The Citadel 96-84 on Dec. 4. ETSU will pursue its fifth straight win on Saturday when the team travels to VMI. The Citadel takes on Samford at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

The Associated Press

