Willis scores 23, hits key 3-pointer in Incarnate Word win

February 19, 2020 11:03 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keaston Willis had 23 points as Incarnate Word defeated McNeese State 65-59 on Wednesday night.

Drew Lutz had 14 points for Incarnate Word (9-17, 6-9 Southland Conference). Vincent Miszkiewicz added seven points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

Willis hit a 3-pointer to give Incarnate Word a 58-56 lead with 2:38 remaining and the Cardinals led the rest of the way.

Sha’markus Kennedy had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Cowboys (12-14, 7-8), who have lost five games in a row. Dru Kuxhausen added 17 points. Roydell Brown had eight points and 11 rebounds.

The Cardinals evened the season series against the Cowboys with the win. McNeese State defeated Incarnate Word 72-56 on Jan. 15.

Incarnate Word plays Stephen F. Austin at home on Saturday. McNeese State plays New Orleans at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

