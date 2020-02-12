Listen Live Sports

Wilson carries George Mason over VCU 72-67

February 12, 2020 9:50 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — AJ Wilson had 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks to lead George Mason to a 72-67 win over VCU on Wednesday night.

Wilson’s third block of the game moved him past George Evans to become George Mason’s single-season blocks leader at 78.

Xavier Johnson had 11 points and seven rebounds for George Mason (14-10, 3-8 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jordan Miller added 11 points, and Jamal Hartwell II had 10 points.

George Mason put the game away with a 16-0 run for a 58-41 lead midway through the second half.

De’Riante Jenkins had 16 points for the Rams (17-7, 7-4). Issac Vann added 13 points, and Nah’Shon Hyland had 11 points.

The Patriots leveled the season series against the Rams. VCU defeated George Mason 72-59 on Jan. 5. George Mason faces George Washington at home on Saturday. VCU matches up against Richmond on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

