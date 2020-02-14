Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wilson carries S. Dakota St. over Denver 90-78

February 14, 2020 10:42 pm
 
1 min read
      

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 23 points as South Dakota State defeated Denver 90-78 on Friday night. Matt Dentlinger added 22 points for the Jackrabbits. Dentlinger also had 11 rebounds.

Noah Freidel had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for South Dakota State (19-8, 10-2 Summit League), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Baylor Scheierman added six assists.

South Dakota State totaled 54 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Ade Murkey set Denver’s single-game record at the Division I level with 42 points to go with 11 rebounds for the Pioneers (5-21, 1-11). Murkey’s 42 points tied for fifth all-time in Denver’s record book and was the most scored by a Denver player since Scott Williams scored 44 against Nebraska-Kerney on Feb. 3, 1990.

Advertisement

Jase Townsend added 14 points. Robert Jones had seven rebounds.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers on the season. South Dakota State defeated Denver 80-68 on Jan. 8. South Dakota State plays Purdue Fort Wayne at home on Sunday. Denver plays Nebraska Omaha on the road on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created