Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wilson’s 31 points pushes S. Dakota St. past N. Dakota

February 19, 2020 11:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson tied a career-high 31 points and Noah Freidel scored 21 and South Dakota State beat North Dakota 94-83 on Wednesday night.

The Jackrabbits (21-8, 12-2 Summit League) moved a half-game ahead of idle North Dakota State (20-7, 11-2) atop the league standings. South Dakota State has won seven straight wraps up the regular season with a home game against South Dakota and at North Dakota State on Feb. 27.

South Dakota State led 44-39 at halftime before the Fighting Hawks (12-15, 6-7) used a 7-3 spurt to start the second half. Freidel responded with a 3-pointer, and another 3 with 13:47 left, pushed the lead to 60-50. North Dakota never got within five points the rest of the way. The Jackrabbits finished shooting 34 of 53 (64.2%).

Filip Rebraca and Kienan Walter each scored 23 points for North Dakota. Rebraca finished 10-of-12 shooting and Marlon Stewart scored 21 and distributed eight assists.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up