Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wilson’s career-high 19 points lifts Lehigh over Holy Cross

February 12, 2020 9:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jeameril Wilson scored a career-high 19 points as Lehigh (7-18, 4-9 Patriot League) beat Holy Cross 89-82 on Wednesday night Marques Wilson added 16 points and a career-high nine assists while Jordan Cohen scored 18 for the Mountain Hawks, who won a third straight.

Joe Pridgen scored 30 points for the Crusaders (3-23, 2-11) while Matt Faw added 18 points. Austin Butler had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders, who were down to seven players.

Both teams shot 50% or better, but Lehigh had a 35-23 edge on the boards which allowed for a 15-4 disparity in second-chance baskets.

Holy Cross has lost six in a row since defeating Lehigh 96-95 in overtime on Jan. 22.

Advertisement

Lehigh which snapped its four-game home losing streak, plays Army on the road on Saturday. Holy Cross faces Lafayette at home on Saturday.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 Automated ISR and Battle Management...
2|13 AFCEA DC February Luncheon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

CGC Active finishes up two month dry dock in Seattle

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor action undertaken