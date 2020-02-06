Listen Live Sports

Wilson’s jumper caps big rally for Louisiana-Lafayette

February 6, 2020 11:05 pm
 
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Mylik Wilson made the go-ahead jumper with two seconds remaining as Louisiana-Lafayette overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to defeat Georgia State 80-78 on Thursday night.

The Ragin’ Cajuns trailed 62-49 with 9 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the game, still trailed 72-63 with 3:44 to go and finally took the lead, 78-76, on a 3-pointer by Cedric Russell with 25 seconds left.

Kane Williams made two free throws and Georgia State tied the game at 78 with 15 seconds to go, then Wilson buried his clutch shot before time ran out on the comeback.

Jalen Johnson had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Russell also scored 17 and Wilson finished with 16 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-14, 5-8 Sun Belt Conference).

Williams and Justin Roberts had 17 points each for the Panthers (15-9, 8-5). Jalen Thomas had 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Ragin’ Cajuns made up for a 38-point setback the last time the teams met this season. Georgia State defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 90-52 on Jan. 9 in Atlanta.

Louisiana-Lafayette faces Georgia Southern at home on Saturday. Georgia State plays at Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

