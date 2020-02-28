Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Winter weather kills 1, injures 8 in southern Germany

February 28, 2020 3:06 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Heavy winds and snowfall early Friday led to accidents in southern and southwestern Germany that killed a woman in a car and injured eight on a bus.

The woman was killed in an accident on a snowy road in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany news agency dpa reported. Meanwhile, A bus from Croatia was tipped over by gusty winds in Tomerdingen in Baden-Wuerttemberg injuring eight people, two of them severely.

Several train routes were also shut down either as a precaution or by fallen trees.

On Thursday, the Europa League soccer match between Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt was postponed at short notice because of the approaching storm.

Advertisement

German weather forecasts predicted that the wintry weather would be over soon, with temperatures rising again on the weekend.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter