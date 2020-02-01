Winthrop 104, UNC-Asheville 71

UNC-ASHEVILLE (9-12)

Thorpe 4-9 11-14 21, Batts 7-14 4-5 19, Baker 8-15 2-3 18, T.Jones 0-3 0-1 0, Jude 2-7 0-0 6, Battle 0-0 1-3 1, Stephney 0-1 1-4 1, Levitch 0-0 0-0 0, Peck 2-4 0-0 4, McBride 0-1 1-2 1, Lawson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 20-32 71.

WINTHROP (16-7)

Anumba 0-0 0-0 0, Claxton 0-0 0-0 19, Vaudrin 0-0 0-0 0, Zunic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 19.

Halftime_Winthrop 52-36. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 5-16 (Thorpe 2-3, Jude 2-7, Batts 1-3, Stephney 0-1, Baker 0-2), Winthrop 0-0 (). Fouled Out_T.Jones. Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 25 (T.Jones 6), Winthrop 12 (Anumba 9). Assists_UNC-Asheville 7 (Batts 3), Winthrop 9 (Zunic 9). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 25, Winthrop 0.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.