Winthrop 62, Campbell 53

CAMPBELL (11-12)

Carralero 3-6 1-4 8, Gensler 5-9 0-0 11, McCullough 1-1 0-0 3, Whitfield 0-5 0-0 0, Henderson 4-8 2-3 10, Spencer 2-5 0-0 6, Clemons 2-3 0-0 4, Nelson 1-5 2-2 4, Stajcic 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 2-5 0-0 5, Knight 0-1 0-0 0, Lusane 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 5-9 53.

WINTHROP (17-7)

Anumba 2-3 5-6 10, Burns 5-9 1-2 11, Ferguson 4-13 0-0 10, Vaudrin 1-7 3-4 5, Hale 3-10 1-2 7, Claxton 4-4 4-5 12, Jones 0-5 1-2 1, Falden 2-5 0-0 6, King 0-2 0-2 0, Zunic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 15-23 62.

Halftime_Campbell 26-24. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 6-22 (Spencer 2-5, McCullough 1-1, Carralero 1-3, Gensler 1-3, Thompson 1-3, Knight 0-1, Henderson 0-2, Nelson 0-2, Whitfield 0-2), Winthrop 5-21 (Falden 2-4, Ferguson 2-7, Anumba 1-1, King 0-1, Jones 0-2, Vaudrin 0-2, Hale 0-4). Rebounds_Campbell 34 (Spencer 7), Winthrop 37 (Vaudrin 8). Assists_Campbell 7 (Gensler, Nelson 2), Winthrop 13 (Vaudrin 7). Total Fouls_Campbell 20, Winthrop 13. A_1,910 (6,100).

