Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Winthrop 70, Longwood 68

February 8, 2020 5:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

WINTHROP (18-7)

Anumba 2-4 0-0 5, Burns 7-11 3-4 17, Ferguson 0-4 0-0 0, Vaudrin 2-3 4-6 8, Hale 1-6 1-2 4, Claxton 1-3 4-4 6, Falden 6-10 3-4 17, Zunic 2-4 0-0 5, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, King 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 24-49 15-20 70.

LONGWOOD (9-16)

Cintron 3-7 3-6 9, Smith 5-13 3-5 15, Munoz 8-14 4-5 24, Wade 1-4 0-0 3, J.Wilson 1-2 0-0 3, Phillips 2-10 2-2 6, Bligen 2-3 2-4 6, C.Wilson 0-1 0-1 0, Nkereuwem 1-2 0-0 2, Flood 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 14-23 68.

Halftime_Winthrop 40-27. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 7-19 (King 2-2, Falden 2-4, Anumba 1-2, Zunic 1-3, Hale 1-4, Vaudrin 0-1, Ferguson 0-3), Longwood 8-22 (Munoz 4-8, Smith 2-6, Wade 1-2, J.Wilson 1-2, Flood 0-1, C.Wilson 0-1, Phillips 0-2). Rebounds_Winthrop 36 (Vaudrin, Claxton 7), Longwood 23 (Cintron 6). Assists_Winthrop 15 (Vaudrin 6), Longwood 10 (Phillips 3). Total Fouls_Winthrop 23, Longwood 20. A_1,528 (1,807).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin