Winthrop 70, Longwood 68

WINTHROP (18-7)

Anumba 2-4 0-0 5, Burns 7-11 3-4 17, Ferguson 0-4 0-0 0, Vaudrin 2-3 4-6 8, Hale 1-6 1-2 4, Claxton 1-3 4-4 6, Falden 6-10 3-4 17, Zunic 2-4 0-0 5, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, King 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 24-49 15-20 70.

LONGWOOD (9-16)

Cintron 3-7 3-6 9, Smith 5-13 3-5 15, Munoz 8-14 4-5 24, Wade 1-4 0-0 3, J.Wilson 1-2 0-0 3, Phillips 2-10 2-2 6, Bligen 2-3 2-4 6, C.Wilson 0-1 0-1 0, Nkereuwem 1-2 0-0 2, Flood 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 14-23 68.

Halftime_Winthrop 40-27. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 7-19 (King 2-2, Falden 2-4, Anumba 1-2, Zunic 1-3, Hale 1-4, Vaudrin 0-1, Ferguson 0-3), Longwood 8-22 (Munoz 4-8, Smith 2-6, Wade 1-2, J.Wilson 1-2, Flood 0-1, C.Wilson 0-1, Phillips 0-2). Rebounds_Winthrop 36 (Vaudrin, Claxton 7), Longwood 23 (Cintron 6). Assists_Winthrop 15 (Vaudrin 6), Longwood 10 (Phillips 3). Total Fouls_Winthrop 23, Longwood 20. A_1,528 (1,807).

