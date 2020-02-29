Winthrop 84, High Point 76

HIGH POINT (9-22)

Coleman 1-6 0-0 2, Sanchez 2-3 1-2 5, Randleman 2-5 0-0 4, Jo.Wright 7-14 7-10 24, Ja.Wright 9-16 2-3 24, Thomas 3-4 3-4 9, Izunabor 2-4 1-2 5, Hughes 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 27-55 14-21 76.

WINTHROP (21-10)

Anumba 2-5 0-0 5, Ferguson 5-7 2-2 14, Vaudrin 4-9 0-2 8, Zunic 1-4 2-2 5, Hale 8-16 0-1 22, Claxton 2-2 2-2 6, Falden 3-9 0-0 9, Burns 2-4 0-0 4, Jones 2-6 0-0 5, King 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 31-67 6-9 84.

Halftime_Winthrop 46-42. 3-Point Goals_High Point 8-20 (Ja.Wright 4-7, Jo.Wright 3-6, Hughes 1-3, Randleman 0-1, Coleman 0-3), Winthrop 16-41 (Hale 6-12, Falden 3-8, Ferguson 2-4, King 2-4, Anumba 1-3, Jones 1-3, Zunic 1-4, Vaudrin 0-3). Fouled Out_Anumba. Rebounds_High Point 29 (Sanchez 8), Winthrop 35 (Falden 9). Assists_High Point 14 (Sanchez, Jo.Wright, Ja.Wright 3), Winthrop 23 (Vaudrin 15). Total Fouls_High Point 17, Winthrop 20. A_2,523 (6,100).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.