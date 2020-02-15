Listen Live Sports

Winthrop 89, Presbyterian 88

February 15, 2020 6:44 pm
 
WINTHROP (19-9)

Anumba 0-1 1-2 1, Burns 3-6 0-1 6, Ferguson 5-10 4-5 17, Vaudrin 2-8 5-8 10, Hale 5-11 0-2 14, Claxton 6-6 2-5 14, Jones 5-8 0-0 11, Falden 1-2 4-4 6, Zunic 2-4 1-1 7, King 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 30-60 18-30 89.

PRESBYTERIAN (9-18)

Hightower 4-9 10-13 18, McCormack 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 1-4 0-0 2, Isler 4-7 5-8 13, Martin 8-12 9-12 26, Shubert 5-6 0-2 12, Drake 4-6 1-2 9, Younger 3-5 0-0 8, Jenkins 0-2 0-0 0, Melton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-52 25-37 88.

Halftime_Winthrop 45-35. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 11-31 (Hale 4-9, Ferguson 3-7, Zunic 2-4, Jones 1-3, Vaudrin 1-4, Anumba 0-1, King 0-3), Presbyterian 5-15 (Shubert 2-3, Younger 2-4, Martin 1-1, Graham 0-1, Jenkins 0-1, McCormack 0-1, Hightower 0-4). Fouled Out_Anumba, Burns, McCormack, Martin. Rebounds_Winthrop 38 (Claxton 7), Presbyterian 27 (Isler 6). Assists_Winthrop 16 (Vaudrin 4), Presbyterian 11 (Shubert 5). Total Fouls_Winthrop 27, Presbyterian 23. A_841 (2,300).

