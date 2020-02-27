Winthrop 90, SC-Upstate 82

WINTHROP (20-10)

Anumba 3-4 3-5 9, Ferguson 10-15 1-1 22, Vaudrin 2-4 3-3 7, Zunic 2-8 0-1 4, Hale 6-13 4-8 19, Jones 3-6 5-8 12, Falden 2-6 0-0 5, Claxton 4-4 4-5 12, King 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 20-31 90.

SC-UPSTATE (11-19)

Tate 0-0 0-0 0, Zink 3-3 2-4 8, Booker 1-3 0-0 2, Bruner 4-11 2-3 13, Jernigan 2-8 1-2 6, Hammond 3-8 1-2 10, White 4-8 0-0 12, Martin 2-5 2-2 6, Mozone 5-7 0-0 13, Goodloe 1-3 0-0 3, Aldrich 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 2-2 0-0 4, Watson 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 28-60 10-15 82.

Halftime_38-38. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 6-23 (Hale 3-9, Falden 1-2, Jones 1-2, Ferguson 1-4, Anumba 0-1, King 0-1, Vaudrin 0-1, Zunic 0-3), SC-Upstate 16-31 (White 4-8, Hammond 3-5, Mozone 3-5, Bruner 3-6, Aldrich 1-1, Goodloe 1-3, Jernigan 1-3). Rebounds_Winthrop 37 (Ferguson 8), SC-Upstate 27 (Goodloe 5). Assists_Winthrop 15 (Vaudrin 5), SC-Upstate 25 (Bruner 9). Total Fouls_Winthrop 17, SC-Upstate 26. A_833 (878).

