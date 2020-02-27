Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Winthrop gets win No. 20, beat SC Upstate 90-82

February 27, 2020 9:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Josh Ferguson had 22 points as Winthrop defeated South Carolina Upstate 90-82 on Thursday night for the Eagles’ 20th victory.

Hunter Hale had 19 points for Winthrop (20-10, 14-3 Big South Conference). Chase Claxton added 12 points as did Russell Jones.

Bryson Mozone had 13 points for the Spartans (11-19, 6-11), whose losing streak reached four games. Tommy Bruner added 13 points and nine assists. Dalvin White had 12 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Spartans for the season. Winthrop defeated South Carolina Upstate 79-53 on Jan. 23.

Advertisement

Winthrop finishes the regular season against High Point at home on Saturday. The Eagles are a game back of first-place Radford (15-2), which ends the regular season at home against Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

South Carolina Upstate finishes out the regular season against Hampton on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound