Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Winthrop holds off Longwood 70-68

February 8, 2020 5:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

LONGWOOD, N.J. (AP) — D.J. Burns and Charles Falden each scored 17 points to keep Winthrop undefeated in Big South Conference play with a 70-68 win over Longwood.

Jamal King’s 3-pointer with 7:44 left gave Winthrop (18-7, 12-0) a 60-50 lead before the Lancers went on an 18-6 run and led 68-66 on Heru Bligen’s layup with 2:02 left.

Falden followed with a pair of free throws to tie it and Burns and Hunter each made 1 of 2 from the foul line to secure the win.

Longwood (9-16, 4-8) failed to complete the comeback after Bligen’s layup as he turned it over on the possession following Falden’s foul shots with 91 seconds to go.

Advertisement

Shabooty Phillips missed an off-balance shot attempt with 46 seconds remaining, Chase Claxton blocked Phillips’ layup attempt with 10 seconds left, JaShaun Smith stepped out of bounds with the ball with four seconds to go and Sean Flood failed to get a shot off as time expired.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Juan Munoz scored 24 points and Smith 15 for the Lancers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin