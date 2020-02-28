Winthrop looks to sweep High Point

High Point (9-21, 6-11) vs. Winthrop (20-10, 14-3)

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point seeks revenge on Winthrop after dropping the first matchup in High Point. The teams last went at it on Jan. 8, when the Eagles outshot High Point 50.9 percent to 39.2 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to a 22-point victory.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Winthrop has been fueled by senior leadership this year while High Point has relied on freshmen. Seniors Chandler Vaudrin, Hunter Hale and Josh Ferguson have collectively accounted for 40 percent of Winthrop’s scoring this season and 45 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other bench, freshmen John-Michael Wright, Eric Coleman Jr. and Caden Sanchez have scored 45 percent of the team’s points this year and 64 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: John-Michael Wright has connected on 32.7 percent of the 171 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also converted 77.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: High Point has lost its last three road games, scoring 57.3 points, while allowing 69.7 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Winthrop has 46 assists on 90 field goals (51.1 percent) across its past three contests while High Point has assists on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense has scored 80.7 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles eighth nationally. The High Point defense has allowed 74.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 263rd).

