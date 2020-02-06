Listen Live Sports

Winthrop overcomes Campbell for 13th straight win, 62-53

February 6, 2020 9:54 pm
 
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Chase Claxton came off the bench to score 10 of his 12 points in the second half and help Winthrop earn a 62-53 win over Campbell on Thursday night, the 13th consecutive victory for the Big South leaders.

D.J. Burns had 11 points for Winthrop (17-7, 11-0). Micheal Anumba added 10 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:27 remaining. Josh Ferguson had 10 points.

Cory Gensler had 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Fighting Camels (11-12, 2-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Cedric Henderson Jr. added 10 points.

The Eagles swept the regular-season series from Campbell. Winthrop defeated Campbell 87-72 on Jan. 4.

Winthrop plays Longwood on the road on Saturday. Campbell plays Presbyterian at home on Saturday.

