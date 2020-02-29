Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Winthrop tops High Point to claim share of Big South title

February 29, 2020 6:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Hale scored 22 points and Chandler Vaudrin distributed a career-high 15 assists and Winthrop beat High Point 84-76 on Saturday to clinch a share of the Big South Conference regular season championship.

Vaudrin also scored eight points with eight rebounds, Josh Ferguson scored 14 Charles Falden grabbed nine rebounds.

John-Michael Wright had 24 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (9-22, 6-12), Jamal Wright scored 24 and Caden Sanchez grabbed eight rebounds.

Jamal King’s 3-pointer with 67 seconds left before halftime gave Winthrop a 44-42 lead and they never trailed again.

Advertisement

Later in the day, third-place Gardner-Webb pulled a surprise and beat Radford (20-10, 15-3) who entered the day a game up on Winthrop (21-10, 15-3).

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration