Winthrop tops High Point to claim share of Big South title

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Hale scored 22 points and Chandler Vaudrin distributed a career-high 15 assists and Winthrop beat High Point 84-76 on Saturday to clinch a share of the Big South Conference regular season championship.

Vaudrin also scored eight points with eight rebounds, Josh Ferguson scored 14 Charles Falden grabbed nine rebounds.

John-Michael Wright had 24 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (9-22, 6-12), Jamal Wright scored 24 and Caden Sanchez grabbed eight rebounds.

Jamal King’s 3-pointer with 67 seconds left before halftime gave Winthrop a 44-42 lead and they never trailed again.

Later in the day, third-place Gardner-Webb pulled a surprise and beat Radford (20-10, 15-3) who entered the day a game up on Winthrop (21-10, 15-3).

