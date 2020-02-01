Wisconsin 64, No. 14 Michigan St. 63

MICHIGAN ST. (16-6)

Henry 2-6 0-0 5, Tillman 3-15 0-0 7, Winston 9-19 2-2 23, Watts 6-13 0-0 16, Hall 1-1 0-0 2, Ahrens 1-2 0-0 3, Bingham 0-1 1-2 1, Kithier 1-1 0-0 2, Loyer 2-3 0-0 4, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Marble 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 3-4 63.

WISCONSIN (13-9)

Pritzl 4-11 0-0 10, Trice 3-12 6-9 14, Ford 5-6 1-1 13, Reuvers 5-9 3-3 15, Potter 2-5 2-2 6, Wahl 1-7 0-0 2, Anderson 2-4 0-0 4, McGrory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 12-15 64.

Halftime_Wisconsin 43-27. 3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 10-25 (Watts 4-10, Winston 3-5, Ahrens 1-1, Henry 1-3, Tillman 1-4, Bingham 0-1, Loyer 0-1), Wisconsin 8-25 (Ford 2-2, Reuvers 2-3, Pritzl 2-7, Trice 2-7, Anderson 0-1, Potter 0-2, Wahl 0-3). Rebounds_Michigan St. 35 (Tillman 14), Wisconsin 29 (Pritzl 7). Assists_Michigan St. 14 (Tillman 5), Wisconsin 10 (Trice 5). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 16, Wisconsin 9.

