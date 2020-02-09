Wisconsin 70, Ohio St. 57

OHIO ST. (15-8)

A.Wesson 3-7 2-2 11, K.Wesson 2-11 4-4 8, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Muhammad 3-4 2-2 9, Walker 2-8 4-4 9, Washington 2-8 2-2 6, Ahrens 0-1 0-0 0, Liddell 3-6 1-2 8, Gaffney 1-1 0-0 2, Hummer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 15-16 57.

WISCONSIN (14-10)

Ford 3-8 2-2 10, Potter 3-7 2-2 9, Reuvers 3-8 3-3 9, Davison 2-7 0-0 4, Trice 3-8 0-0 8, Pritzl 7-13 0-1 19, Anderson 2-3 2-2 8, Wahl 1-3 0-0 2, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Cuevas 0-0 0-0 0, Higginbottom 0-0 0-0 0, McGrory 0-1 1-2 1, Qawi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 10-12 70.

Halftime_Wisconsin 38-20. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 6-19 (A.Wesson 3-4, Liddell 1-2, Muhammad 1-2, Walker 1-3, Washington 0-4, K.Wesson 0-4), Wisconsin 12-32 (Pritzl 5-6, Anderson 2-3, Ford 2-6, Trice 2-6, Potter 1-3, Reuvers 0-2, Wahl 0-2, Davison 0-4). Fouled Out_Reuvers. Rebounds_Ohio St. 30 (K.Wesson 6), Wisconsin 28 (Ford 9). Assists_Ohio St. 7 (Young 3), Wisconsin 17 (Trice 8). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 16, Wisconsin 16. A_17,287 (17,230).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.