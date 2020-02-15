Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wisconsin 81, Nebraska 64

February 15, 2020 4:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

WISCONSIN (15-10)

Ford 1-5 0-1 3, Reuvers 6-10 0-0 13, Davison 11-17 0-0 30, Pritzl 1-8 1-1 3, Trice 5-10 0-0 15, Potter 6-8 3-3 15, Wahl 1-2 0-0 2, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Higginbottom 0-0 0-0 0, McGrory 0-0 0-0 0, Qawi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 4-5 81.

NEBRASKA (7-18)

Cross 1-6 1-2 4, Cheatham 7-12 2-2 17, Green 3-6 0-0 7, Mack 3-13 1-2 8, Thorbjarnarson 3-9 0-0 8, Burke 4-9 0-0 10, Ouedraogo 3-6 2-6 8, Easley 1-4 0-0 2, Arop 0-0 0-0 0, Kavas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 6-12 64.

Halftime_Wisconsin 39-38. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 15-31 (Davison 8-11, Trice 5-6, Reuvers 1-1, Ford 1-3, Potter 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Pritzl 0-6), Nebraska 8-25 (Burke 2-4, Thorbjarnarson 2-6, Cheatham 1-2, Green 1-2, Cross 1-5, Mack 1-5, Easley 0-1). Rebounds_Wisconsin 38 (Ford 10), Nebraska 34 (Ouedraogo 10). Assists_Wisconsin 19 (Trice 5), Nebraska 15 (Mack 8). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 14, Nebraska 12. A_15,864 (15,147).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States