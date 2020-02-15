Wisconsin 81, Nebraska 64

WISCONSIN (15-10)

Ford 1-5 0-1 3, Reuvers 6-10 0-0 13, Davison 11-17 0-0 30, Pritzl 1-8 1-1 3, Trice 5-10 0-0 15, Potter 6-8 3-3 15, Wahl 1-2 0-0 2, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Higginbottom 0-0 0-0 0, McGrory 0-0 0-0 0, Qawi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 4-5 81.

NEBRASKA (7-18)

Cross 1-6 1-2 4, Cheatham 7-12 2-2 17, Green 3-6 0-0 7, Mack 3-13 1-2 8, Thorbjarnarson 3-9 0-0 8, Burke 4-9 0-0 10, Ouedraogo 3-6 2-6 8, Easley 1-4 0-0 2, Arop 0-0 0-0 0, Kavas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 6-12 64.

Halftime_Wisconsin 39-38. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 15-31 (Davison 8-11, Trice 5-6, Reuvers 1-1, Ford 1-3, Potter 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Pritzl 0-6), Nebraska 8-25 (Burke 2-4, Thorbjarnarson 2-6, Cheatham 1-2, Green 1-2, Cross 1-5, Mack 1-5, Easley 0-1). Rebounds_Wisconsin 38 (Ford 10), Nebraska 34 (Ouedraogo 10). Assists_Wisconsin 19 (Trice 5), Nebraska 15 (Mack 8). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 14, Nebraska 12. A_15,864 (15,147).

