Wisconsin 81, No. 19 Michigan 74

WISCONSIN (18-10)

Ford 6-8 4-4 18, Reuvers 1-2 0-0 2, Davison 2-7 2-2 6, Pritzl 1-6 2-2 4, Trice 10-16 3-5 28, Potter 7-12 1-2 18, Wahl 2-2 0-0 5, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 12-15 81.

MICHIGAN (18-10)

Johns 2-6 1-3 5, Livers 3-10 2-2 9, Teske 3-5 1-1 7, Simpson 14-22 3-7 32, Wagner 7-9 2-2 17, DeJulius 1-3 0-0 2, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Nunez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 9-15 74.

Halftime_Wisconsin 43-33. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 11-23 (Trice 5-6, Potter 3-6, Ford 2-3, Wahl 1-1, Anderson 0-1, Pritzl 0-2, Davison 0-4), Michigan 3-10 (Simpson 1-1, Livers 1-2, Wagner 1-2, Nunez 0-1, Teske 0-1, Johns 0-3). Rebounds_Wisconsin 28 (Ford 8), Michigan 27 (Wagner 7). Assists_Wisconsin 10 (Davison, Trice 4), Michigan 8 (Simpson 6). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 15, Michigan 17. A_12,707 (12,707).

