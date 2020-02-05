Listen Live Sports

Wofford 79, VMI 73

February 5, 2020 9:39 pm
 
WOFFORD (16-8)

Goodwin 8-11 11-20 27, Hoover 4-10 7-9 18, Larson 1-3 1-2 4, Murphy 3-8 2-2 9, Stumpe 2-7 4-5 9, Hollowell 0-2 0-0 0, Bigelow 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 2-3 1-4 5, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0, Theme-Love 2-2 0-1 5. Totals 23-51 26-43 79.

VMI (6-18)

Stephens 4-5 3-5 11, Evee 2-9 2-3 8, Gilkeson 11-16 2-4 28, Lewis 2-2 0-3 4, Parham 2-8 2-2 7, Tang 4-7 0-0 9, Curfman 1-4 0-0 3, Creammer 0-2 1-2 1, Conway 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-57 10-19 73.

Halftime_Wofford 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 7-21 (Hoover 3-6, Larson 1-1, Theme-Love 1-1, Murphy 1-4, Stumpe 1-4, Richardson 0-1, Bigelow 0-2, Hollowell 0-2), VMI 9-27 (Gilkeson 4-5, Evee 2-8, Tang 1-2, Curfman 1-4, Parham 1-5, Conway 0-1, Miller 0-1, Stephens 0-1). Fouled Out_Miller. Rebounds_Wofford 36 (Goodwin 9), VMI 32 (Gilkeson 9). Assists_Wofford 16 (Murphy 5), VMI 18 (Parham 5). Total Fouls_Wofford 22, VMI 27. A_1,500 (5,029).

