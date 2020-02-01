Wofford 80, Samford 56

SAMFORD (8-16)

Austin 6-12 0-0 15, Padgett 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 2-8 2-4 7, Sharkey 4-16 6-9 14, Dupree 3-5 1-2 7, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Dye 3-8 0-0 6, Tatum 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-57 9-15 56.

WOFFORD (15-8)

Goodwin 8-13 0-2 16, Hoover 4-11 0-0 11, Murphy 2-5 1-2 7, Larson 0-0 0-0 0, Stumpe 4-5 0-0 9, Bigelow 6-11 1-1 14, Hollowell 3-8 0-0 9, Theme-Love 0-4 0-0 0, Richardson 0-1 1-2 1, Jones 4-4 5-7 13, Appelgren 0-0 0-0 0, Steelman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 8-14 80.

Halftime_Wofford 40-23. 3-Point Goals_Samford 5-22 (Austin 3-5, Padgett 1-5, Allen 1-6, Dupree 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Sharkey 0-4), Wofford 10-29 (Hollowell 3-8, Hoover 3-8, Murphy 2-4, Stumpe 1-2, Bigelow 1-4, Theme-Love 0-3). Fouled Out_Allen. Rebounds_Samford 28 (Padgett 8), Wofford 37 (Goodwin 10). Assists_Samford 10 (Sharkey 7), Wofford 15 (Larson 5). Total Fouls_Samford 15, Wofford 14. A_2,191 (3,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.