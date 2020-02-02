Sunday, Feb. 2
EAST
Boston College 67, Wake Forest 54
Coll. of Charleston 63, Hofstra 60
Dayton 59, Saint Joseph’s 44
Delaware 69, Towson 62
Drexel 70, James Madison 48
Northeastern 63, UNC-Wilmington 61
Northwestern 82, Penn St. 59
Saint Louis 59, George Washington 45
Seton Hall 65, Villanova 63
St. John’s 74, Georgetown 68
West Virginia 79, Iowa St. 71
SOUTH
Alabama 57, Mississippi 56
Auburn 70, Vanderbilt 62
Duquesne 79, VCU 76
Florida 70, Kentucky 62
LSU 59, Texas A&M 58
NC State 63, Duke 60
North Carolina 86, Clemson 72
Notre Dame 59, Georgia Tech 51
Richmond 63, St. Bonaventure 59
South Carolina 69, Tennessee 48
UMass 70, Davidson 62
Virginia 57, Syracuse 41
Virginia Tech 69, Miami 45
MIDWEST
Arkansas 85, Missouri 81
Cincinnati 60, South Florida 55
DePaul 93, Providence 71
Drake 80, Loyola of Chicago 52
Marquette 52, Creighton 50
Michigan 78, Iowa 63
Minnesota 73, Rutgers 71
Missouri St. 87, Illinois St. 74
N. Iowa 77, Valparaiso 70
Ohio St. 80, Nebraska 74
Oklahoma 94, Kansas 82
S. Illinois 64, Bradley 50
Wisconsin 73, Illinois 64
FAR WEST
Arizona 73, Southern Cal 57
California 81, Washington 74
South Dakota 92, Denver 60
Stanford 71, Washington St. 49
UCLA 70, Arizona St. 61
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.